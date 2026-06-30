NTR-Trivikram's Mythological Epic Sparks Fresh Controversy

The official announcement of NTR and Trivikram Srinivas' upcoming mythological film has created huge excitement among fans. However, the film has also sparked a debate on social media over its announcement poster and promotional content.

A section of Tamil social media users expressed concerns about the poster featuring a Sanskrit verse instead of Tamil. Some also reacted to comments made by producer Naga Vamsi regarding the origin of Lord Muruga, saying that the deity has a deep cultural connection with Tamil Nadu. These posts quickly led to online discussions and mixed reactions.

Many people have requested the makers to handle the subject with care, as Lord Muruga is deeply respected by millions of devotees, especially in Tamil culture. They believe the film should present the mythology and cultural traditions with accuracy and sensitivity.

At the same time, several fans have come out in support of the film's team. They pointed out that only the project has been announced and that it is too early to judge the movie before more details about the story are revealed.

Despite the online controversy, excitement for the film remains very high. With NTR playing Lord Muruga and Trivikram directing the ambitious project, fans are eagerly waiting for the makers to share more updates in the coming months.