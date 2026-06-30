Samantha's Maa Inti Bangaaram Set to Enter the $2 Million Club

Samantha's latest film Maa Inti Bangaaram is continuing its successful run at the box office, especially in North America. The film is now close to achieving a major milestone by entering the prestigious $2 million club, showing its strong popularity among overseas audiences.

The movie opened to a positive response and has maintained steady collections in international markets. North America has emerged as one of the biggest contributors to the film's overseas earnings, with Telugu audiences continuing to support the film in large numbers.

Directed by Nandini Reddy, Maa Inti Bangaaram features Samantha in the lead role. Her performance has received appreciation from both audiences and critics, helping the film perform well at the box office. Positive word-of-mouth has also played a key role in attracting more viewers.

The film has already achieved impressive collections worldwide, and its strong performance in North America is another major achievement. If the current momentum continues, Maa Inti Bangaaram is expected to cross the $2 million mark very soon, adding another milestone to its successful theatrical run.