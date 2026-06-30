AP EAMCET 2026 Result Today: Check Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the AP EAPCET (AP EAMCET) 2026 results today at 3:00 PM. Students who appeared for the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy entrance examination will be able to check their scores and download their rank cards from the official website after the results are declared.

The AP EAPCET 2026 examination was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, for admissions into professional courses offered by colleges across Andhra Pradesh. Lakhs of students are eagerly waiting for their results.

After the results are released, candidates can access their scorecards by following these simple steps:

How to Check AP EAMCET 2026 Result

Step 1: Visit the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the " AP EAPCET 2026 Results " link on the homepage.

" link on the homepage. Step 3: Enter your Registration Number, Hall Ticket Number, Date of Birth, and the Captcha Code.

Step 4: Click on the Submit button.

Step 5: Your result and rank card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

The rank card will contain details such as the candidate's name, hall ticket number, marks obtained, rank, and qualifying status. Students who qualify in the examination will be eligible to participate in the AP EAPCET 2026 counselling process, the schedule for which will be announced by APSCHE soon.