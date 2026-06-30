Gold and Silver Prices Fall Today, June 30: Check City-Wise Rates

Gold and silver prices in India remained under pressure on June 30, 2026, following weakness in the global bullion market. Gold prices witnessed a slight decline, while silver prices also traded lower in major cities. People planning to buy gold jewellery or invest in precious metals are advised to check the latest rates before making a purchase.

The price of 24-carat gold in most cities is around ₹1,41,920 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is priced at about ₹1,30,090 per 10 grams. Silver prices are around ₹2,45,000 per kg in cities such as Chennai and Hyderabad, while they are around ₹2,35,000 per kg in several other major cities.

Gold Prices Today - June 30, 2026:

Chennai

24K Gold: ₹1,45,080

22K Gold: ₹1,32,990

Hyderabad

24K Gold: ₹1,41,920

22K Gold: ₹1,30,090

Delhi

24K Gold: ₹1,41,920

22K Gold: ₹1,30,090

Mumbai

24K Gold: ₹1,41,920

22K Gold: ₹1,30,090

Kolkata

24K Gold: ₹1,41,920

22K Gold: ₹1,30,090

Bengaluru

24K Gold: ₹1,41,920

22K Gold: ₹1,30,090

Silver Price Today - June 30, 2026: