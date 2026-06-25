Rajamouli’s Madness? 90 Takes for a Single Shot in Varanasi

Director SS Rajamouli is known for his dedication and eye for detail, and a recent revelation from actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has once again highlighted his unique working style.

Rajamouli is currently directing a much-awaited film starring Mahesh Babu, which has already generated huge excitement among movie lovers. Prithviraj, who plays a key negative role in the project, recently shared an interesting incident from the shooting set.

More Than 90 Takes for One Scene

During a recent interaction, Prithviraj revealed that Rajamouli was not satisfied with a particular shot and kept filming it repeatedly. According to the actor, the team ended up doing more than 90 takes for a single scene.

Prithviraj said that both he and Mahesh Babu were surprised by the number of retakes and even joked about it during the shoot. Despite multiple attempts, Rajamouli continued searching for the perfect result.

After several takes, the director reportedly asked the team to take a short break before trying again. Even then, he remained focused on getting the scene exactly the way he envisioned it. Eventually, after many attempts, Rajamouli approved the shot.

Rajamouli’s Perfection Is Nothing New

This is not the first time actors have spoken about Rajamouli's perfectionism. During the making of the blockbuster film RRR, actor N. T. Rama Rao Jr. had also mentioned that some sequences required numerous retakes, including portions of the popular song Naatu Naatu.

Because of his demanding approach, some fans describe Rajamouli's style as extreme, while others believe it is the secret behind his success.

Fans Trust Rajamouli’s Vision

Although the director's methods may seem intense, audiences continue to support him because of his impressive track record. From one blockbuster to another, Rajamouli has consistently delivered films that have earned both critical acclaim and commercial success.

Many fans feel that his commitment to quality and willingness to spend extra time on every detail are the reasons his movies stand out on the big screen.

The upcoming Mahesh Babu-starrer is being produced by the Durga Arts banner and is expected to hit theatres next year. With such stories emerging from the sets, expectations for the film continue to grow.

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