Jagan Slams Chandrababu, Says SHG Women Lost Rs 6,000 Crore

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance government of failing to fulfil its election promise to Self Help Group (SHG) women, alleging that the coalition has deprived beneficiaries of nearly Rs 6,000 crore by not implementing the promised interest subvention scheme.

In a post on X on Thursday, Jagan termed it another instance of a "broken promise to women" and said the decline in credit growth to SHGs reflects the growing economic distress in rural Andhra Pradesh.

"Credit growth to Self Help Groups is regarded as the lifeblood of the rural economy. It promotes productive investments, strengthens income-generating capacity and ensures the sustainability of SHGs. A decline in credit growth indicates lower investments, lower incomes and reduced consumption, clearly pointing to economic distress," Jagan said.

The former Chief Minister also claimed that the state government's negative year-on-year tax revenue growth of 3.22 per cent during FY 2025-26 was another indicator of declining consumption and worsening economic conditions.

Highlighting the YSRCP government's initiatives between 2019 and 2024, Jagan said his administration released Rs 4,969 crore towards interest subvention for SHG loans. He added that welfare programmes such as YSR Aasara and YSR Cheyutha had significantly strengthened women Self Help Groups and helped beneficiaries become financially independent.

Jagan alleged that the TDP-JSP alliance had promised in its election manifesto to increase the loan limit eligible for interest subvention from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. However, he claimed that the promise remained unfulfilled even after the alliance came to power.

"As usual after assuming power, the TDP alliance hoodwinked the people by ignoring the commitment made. Not only was the enhanced loan limit not implemented, but even the existing interest subvention programme has been rendered ineffective with no support whatsoever," he alleged.

According to Jagan, no funds were released towards interest subvention during FY 2024-25 despite the scheme being in force. He further claimed that although Rs 100 crore was budgeted for FY 2025-26 and again for FY 2026-27, no amount had been released.

Estimating that the annual interest subvention requirement would be around Rs 3,000 crore if each SHG had an average debt of Rs 6 lakh, Jagan alleged that women beneficiaries had been deprived of nearly Rs 6,000 crore during the first two years of the coalition government.

The YSRCP chief also pointed to a decline in SHG credit growth under the present government. He claimed that SHG credit growth, which stood at Rs 49,696 crore in FY 2023-24 under the YSRCP government, fell to Rs 41,623 crore in FY 2024-25 and further declined to Rs 41,105 crore in FY 2025-26 due to the lack of government support.

The Andhra Pradesh government is yet to respond to the allegations made by the former Chief Minister.