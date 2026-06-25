Gold and Silver Prices Fall Today, June 25: Check City-Wise Rates
Gold prices in India remained weak on June 25, 2026, following a decline in international bullion markets. The recent correction has brought some relief to jewellery buyers, with gold rates falling across major cities. Meanwhile, silver prices also remained lower compared to earlier this month.
According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around Rs 1.44 lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is available at around Rs 1.32 lakh per 10 grams in most cities. Silver prices are trading between Rs 2.25 lakh and Rs 2.30 lakh per kilogram in major markets.
Gold Prices Today - June 25, 2026:
Delhi
- 24K Gold – Rs 1,44,500
- 22K Gold – Rs 1,32,500
Mumbai
24K Gold – Rs 1,44,300
22K Gold – Rs 1,32,300
Hyderabad
- 24K Gold – Rs 1,44,300
- 22K Gold – Rs 1,32,300
Chennai
- 24K Gold – Rs 1,44,300
- 22K Gold – Rs 1,33,500
Kolkata
- 24K Gold – Rs 1,44,300
- 22K Gold – Rs 1,32,300
Bengaluru
- 24K Gold – Rs 1,44,300
- 22K Gold – Rs 1,32,300
Silver Prices Today - June 25, 2026:
- Delhi – Rs 2,25,900 per kg
- Mumbai – Rs 2,25,900 per kg
- Hyderabad – Rs 2,30,900 per kg
- Chennai – Rs 2,30,900 per kg
- Kolkata – Rs 2,25,900 per kg
- Bengaluru – Rs 2,25,900 per kg