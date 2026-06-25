Gold and Silver Prices Fall Today, June 25: Check City-Wise Rates

Gold prices in India remained weak on June 25, 2026, following a decline in international bullion markets. The recent correction has brought some relief to jewellery buyers, with gold rates falling across major cities. Meanwhile, silver prices also remained lower compared to earlier this month.

According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around Rs 1.44 lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is available at around Rs 1.32 lakh per 10 grams in most cities. Silver prices are trading between Rs 2.25 lakh and Rs 2.30 lakh per kilogram in major markets.

Gold Prices Today - June 25, 2026:

Delhi

24K Gold – Rs 1,44,500

22K Gold – Rs 1,32,500

Mumbai

24K Gold – Rs 1,44,300

22K Gold – Rs 1,32,300

Hyderabad

24K Gold – Rs 1,44,300

22K Gold – Rs 1,32,300

Chennai

24K Gold – Rs 1,44,300

22K Gold – Rs 1,33,500

Kolkata

24K Gold – Rs 1,44,300

22K Gold – Rs 1,32,300

Bengaluru

24K Gold – Rs 1,44,300

22K Gold – Rs 1,32,300

Silver Prices Today - June 25, 2026: