TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026 Expected Today at 3 PM

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Telangana, is expected to announce the TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026 on June 25. Students who appeared for the Class 10 supplementary examinations can access their results online through the official website once the result link becomes active.

The supplementary examinations were conducted from June 5 to June 12, 2026, for students who were unable to clear one or more subjects in the regular SSC examinations.

TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026 Date and Time

According to reports, the Telangana Board is likely to release the SSC supplementary results at 3 PM on June 25, 2026. After the declaration, students will be able to check their marks and qualifying status online.

To access the result, candidates will need their hall ticket number and date of birth.

How to Check TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026

Students can follow these simple steps to view their results online:

Visit the official Telangana Board website .

. Click on the link for "TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026."

Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth.

Submit the details.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

Take a printout if required.

Details Available on the Scorecard

The TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026 will contain important information related to the student's performance. Candidates should carefully verify all details after downloading the result.

The scorecard is expected to include:

Student's Name

Hall Ticket Number

Date of Birth

Subject Names

Marks Obtained in Each Subject

Total Marks Secured

Subject-wise Maximum Marks

CGPA

Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)

Students Advised to Verify Information

After downloading the result, students should check all personal and academic details carefully. In case of any errors or discrepancies, they should immediately contact the concerned examination authorities for correction.

The TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026 will help students know their final performance and determine their eligibility for further academic admissions. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check the official website for the latest updates.

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