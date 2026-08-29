DC OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Film Online

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj made his acting debut with DC, an action drama directed by Arun Matheswaran. The film surprised audiences with its strong theatrical performance and reportedly crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide.

Now, the film’s OTT release has become a talking point among movie lovers. According to the latest reports, DC may start streaming from September 4.

Sun NXT reportedly holds the post-theatrical streaming rights to the film. There are also reports that the movie could be available on Prime Video around the same time.

However, the makers and streaming platforms have not yet officially confirmed the digital release date or the platforms.

Wamiqa Gabbi played the female lead, while Sanjana Krishnamoorthy appeared in an important role. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film features music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Fans of Lokesh Kanagaraj are now waiting for an official announcement about the OTT premiere of DC.