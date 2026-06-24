Allu Arjun Pauses Raaka Shoot for Lokesh Kanagaraj's AA23

Icon Star Allu Arjun is currently busy with multiple big-budget projects. The actor is working on Raaka, directed by Atlee, which is one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema. However, the latest reports suggest that Allu Arjun will temporarily pause work on Raaka to focus on another exciting project.

According to industry buzz, Allu Arjun is preparing to begin shooting for his upcoming film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Tentatively titled AA23, the project has already generated huge excitement among fans as it marks the first collaboration between the star actor and the popular filmmaker.

Reports indicate that Allu Arjun will allocate a portion of his schedule to AA23 before returning to complete the remaining work on Raaka. The makers are said to be planning the shooting schedules carefully so that both projects progress smoothly.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is known for delivering blockbuster action entertainers, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what he has planned for Allu Arjun. Expectations are high as the combination is considered one of the biggest collaborations in recent times.

While the makers are yet to reveal detailed information about the film's story and cast, the project is already creating a strong buzz across social media. More official updates regarding the shooting schedule and release plans are expected in the coming weeks.

With Raaka and AA23 moving forward simultaneously, Allu Arjun has an exciting lineup ahead, keeping fans eagerly waiting for more updates.