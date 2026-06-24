Heavy Rains Likely in Several Telangana Districts This Week

After a brief pause in its progress, the southwest monsoon is once again strengthening across Telangana. The monsoon had entered the state during the first half of the month but failed to advance further due to changing weather conditions, leading to rising temperatures and uncomfortable humidity levels.

According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, the monsoon is expected to cover the entire state within the next 24 hours. Weather officials explained that although the southwest monsoon entered Telangana on June 8, its movement stalled because of atmospheric changes. The formation of a trough extending from Telangana to the Gulf of Mannar through Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema has now helped revive monsoon activity.

The weather department has predicted widespread rainfall over the next five days, with several districts likely to receive heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Strong winds with speeds ranging between 40 and 50 kmph are also expected during periods of intense rainfall.

Recent rains have already brought significant precipitation to parts of the state. On Monday night, several districts recorded heavy rainfall, with Kunnaram village in Srirampur mandal of Peddapalli district receiving the highest rainfall of 17.29 cm.

Heavy Rain Alert for Multiple Districts

Officials reported that districts such as Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Medak, and Kamareddy experienced scattered heavy rainfall on Tuesday. For Wednesday, the weather department has forecast heavy rain in several northern districts, including Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Medak, and Kamareddy.

Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious, especially in areas vulnerable to waterlogging, lightning strikes, and strong winds.

Rain Warning Issued for Andhra Pradesh

Meanwhile, weather conditions are also expected to impact neighboring Andhra Pradesh. State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director Prakhar Jain stated that rainfall is likely in several districts over the next few hours.

An Orange Alert has been issued for Eluru, NTR, Krishna, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, and Prakasam districts. The state government has directed district administrations to remain on alert and take necessary precautionary measures to handle any weather-related emergencies.

With the monsoon regaining momentum, both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are expected to witness increased rainfall activity in the coming days.

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