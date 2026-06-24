Sai Krishna Case: Remand Report Reveals Shocking Details

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has disclosed significant findings in the Sai Krishna disappearance case, raising serious concerns about the circumstances surrounding his death.

According to details mentioned in the remand report, investigators believe Sai Krishna died as a result of injuries allegedly sustained while in custody. The SIT stated that the case is far more serious than an ordinary missing person investigation and involves several troubling aspects that require detailed examination.

One of the key revelations in the report is that a Sub-Inspector reportedly provided a statement claiming to have seen the deceased's body inside a police station. This testimony has added a new dimension to the investigation and intensified scrutiny of the events leading up to Sai Krishna’s death.

The SIT also alleged that CCTV footage covering the period between May 1 and June 1 was deliberately removed or destroyed. Investigators suspect that the missing surveillance footage may be linked to efforts to conceal important evidence related to the case.

Meanwhile, a court has extended the judicial remand of Circle Inspector Nagaraju until July 8 as the investigation continues. Authorities are examining the available evidence and witness statements to determine the sequence of events and identify those responsible.

The case has attracted significant public attention, with growing demands for accountability and a transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Sai Krishna's disappearance and death.

Also read: Gold and Silver Prices Fall Today, June 24: Check City-Wise Rates