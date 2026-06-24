Pune Murder Case: Why Siya Goyal Didn't Call Off Her Engagement

New details have emerged in the shocking Pune murder case involving Siya Goyal and her fiancé Ketan Agarwal. According to the investigation, Siya reportedly did not cancel her engagement despite being in a relationship with another man because she feared it would bring shame and disrespect to her family.

Police sources said Siya was unhappy about the arranged marriage and wanted to be with her boyfriend. However, she was allegedly worried about how her family and relatives would react if she called off the wedding at the last minute. Investigators believe this fear played a major role in the events that followed.

Reports suggest that instead of openly ending the engagement, Siya continued with the wedding preparations while remaining in contact with her boyfriend. The couple had attended pre-wedding events and appeared happy in public, making it difficult for family members and friends to suspect any problems.

The case took a shocking turn when Ketan Agarwal was allegedly murdered just days before the wedding. Police claim that Siya and her boyfriend were involved in a plan that led to Ketan's death. The incident has stunned people across the country and continues to attract widespread attention.

Investigators are now examining the sequence of events leading up to the murder and gathering further evidence. The case has sparked discussions about relationships, family pressure, and the importance of addressing personal concerns before major life decisions.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are expected to reveal more details in the coming days.