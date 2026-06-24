Charmme Kaur’s Comment on Trisha’s Post for Vijay Goes Viral

A recent social media post by actress Trisha Krishnan for Vijay has once again become a major talking point among fans, reigniting discussions about the nature of their relationship.

The buzz started when Trisha shared a birthday message for Vijay, accompanied by a candid photograph. In her post, she referred to him as someone who makes everything worthwhile, a statement that quickly grabbed the attention of followers and entertainment watchers.

While the post itself generated significant interest, it was a comment from actress and producer Charmme Kaur that fueled even more speculation. Charmme reacted to the post by describing the pair as a "pure gold couple" and added heart emojis, leading to widespread discussion across social media platforms.

The comment immediately went viral, with many fans interpreting it as a possible hint about the long-rumored connection between Vijay and Trisha. Others viewed it as a friendly remark, though the discussion quickly spread online.

Neither Vijay nor Trisha has publicly responded to the renewed speculation. Both have consistently avoided commenting on rumors regarding their personal lives, despite ongoing interest from fans and the media.

Relationship rumors involving the two stars have circulated for years and have frequently resurfaced whenever they are seen together. Earlier this year, Trisha's presence at Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister attracted considerable attention. Their appearance together at a wedding reception in Chennai also sparked conversation, particularly after fans noticed their coordinated outfits.

As social media continues to analyze every interaction between the two celebrities, Charmme’s recent comment has only intensified the curiosity surrounding them. While there is no official confirmation regarding the rumors, the latest online exchange has once again placed Vijay and Trisha in the spotlight.

Meanwhile, Charmme Kaur is busy with her upcoming production venture, SlumDog, directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film features Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, alongside Tabu and Duniya Vijay.

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