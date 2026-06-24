YS Jagan at Sri Gattu Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple Inauguration in Pulivendula

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed Gattu Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Bhumayyagaripalle village in Vemula mandal as part of his Pulivendula tour.

Upon his arrival at the temple, Jagan was accorded a grand welcome by the priests, who received him with a traditional Purna Kumbha amid the chanting of Vedic hymns.

He later took part in the temple inauguration ceremony and offered special prayers. Jagan also participated in the Kalasha Shankusthapana ritual and joined the Sudarshana Homam being conducted for the presiding deity, offering prayers for the well-being of the people.

On the occasion, Jagan expressed his wish that the blessings of Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy remain with the people of the state and devotees at all times. He prayed for the happiness, prosperity, good health, and long life of the people.

Following the religious ceremonies, Jagan interacted warmly with devotees and villagers present on the temple premises and exchanged greetings with them.