VB Entertainment’s 8th Film & TV Directory & Digital Media Awards Presented

The eighth edition of the Film & TV Directory and Digital Media Awards was held in Hyderabad, bringing together several personalities from the Telugu film, television, and digital media industries.

Veteran producer K.S. Rama Rao unveiled the latest edition of the Film & TV Directory, which was presented to filmmaker Tammareddy Bharadwaja and producer Ambika Krishna. Awards were presented to achievers from the film, television, digital, and social media sectors during the ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, KS Rama Rao said digital and social media should be used to spread knowledge, promote positive values, and contribute to constructive social change. He urged content creators to focus on meaningful communication and public awareness rather than encouraging trolling, vulgar content, or unnecessary negativity toward films.

Tammareddy Bharadwaja said social media influencers play an important role in shaping public opinion and appreciated creators who use digital platforms to provide information, entertainment, and awareness. He stressed the need for responsible content creation.

Ambika Krishna spoke about the growing opportunities for digital creators and highlighted the impact of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence. He encouraged content creators to adapt to technological changes and enhance their creativity. He also appealed to reviewers to avoid publishing negative reviews immediately after a film's release, allowing producers time to reach audiences.

Madala Ravi said cinema, television, and social media have the potential to create awareness and inspire positive social change. He called on digital creators to promote authentic information and avoid the spread of misinformation.

The event was organized by VB Entertainment under the leadership of Vishnu Boppana. Several personalities from the entertainment industry attended the awards ceremony.