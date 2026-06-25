Samantha Confirms Pregnancy, Says She Will Take a Short Maternity Break

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has officially confirmed that she is expecting her first child. The announcement came during the success meet of her latest film Maa Inti Bangaram, putting an end to the pregnancy rumours that had been circulating on social media in recent days.

Speaking at the event, Samantha shared that she will be taking a short break from acting due to her pregnancy. She said that after completing her current commitments, she plans to go on maternity leave and will return with new projects for her fans in the future.

The actress received a warm response from fans, who congratulated her on this new phase of life. Samantha's pregnancy had become a major talking point after videos from the Maa Inti Bangaram success celebrations went viral online.

Samantha and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru got married in December 2025 and are now preparing to welcome their first child. The couple has been receiving wishes from fans and well-wishers across the country.

The happy news comes at a time when Maa Inti Bangaram is enjoying a successful run at the box office. While celebrating the film's success, Samantha is also stepping into an exciting new chapter in her personal life.