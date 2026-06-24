June 25 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Investors and traders planning their market activities for June 25 can proceed without any concerns, as the Indian stock market is expected to function normally.

There are no major festivals, national observances, or special events scheduled for June 25 that would result in a trading holiday. As a result, both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) are expected to operate during their regular trading hours.

Equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing segments are likely to remain open as per the normal schedule. Market participants can continue buying and selling stocks, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and other listed securities throughout the trading session.

Stock market holidays in India are generally announced in advance and are linked to major festivals, national events, or special trading schedules approved by the exchanges. Since June 25 does not coincide with any nationwide holiday, trading activities are expected to continue without interruption.

Investors are advised to keep track of official announcements from NSE and BSE for any last-minute changes. However, as of now, June 25 is considered a regular trading day for Indian financial markets.

Those planning investments, portfolio adjustments, or trading strategies can expect the market to remain open and operational throughout the day.

Also read: June 26 School Holiday for Muharram in AP and Telangana