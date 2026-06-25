Harsh Roshan's Thella Kaagitham: Chilaka Song Out

Young and talented actor Harsh Roshan is all set to begin an exciting new chapter in his career with his next film Thella Kaagitham under the Arunachala Creations banner. Backed by producer Krishna Kommalapati, the project comes after the actor’s impressive success with acclaimed films like Court and Band Melam. With a strong focus on emotions, romance, and relatable storytelling, the makers are promising a refreshing cinematic experience for audiences.

The film has been generating considerable buzz among movie lovers. Thella Kaagitham is described as a heartwarming musical love story that revolves around youthful emotions and memorable relationships. For this musical love story, music director Vijai Bulganin brings the narrative to life with his soulful tunes. As part of the film's musical promotions, the first single, "Chilaka," was released today in the form of a lyrical video. This beautiful melody, composed by Vijai, carries vibrant energy and heartwarming notes that are sure to make listeners fall in love with it.

Renowned singer Anurag Kulkarni has sung the track with great emotion, allowing listeners to feel every bit of love through his vocals. The lyrics, penned by Purna Chary, are both poetic and catchy, making the song easy to hum from the very first line.

The song also showcases beautiful moments of innocent love between Harsh Roshan and Nakshatra during their school days. Harsh Roshan's hook step in the "Chilaka" lyrical video is bound to go viral on social media through reels and shorts.



The film is penned by talented writer Nandu Savirigana, who has earned recognition for co-writing successful entertainers such as Samajavaragamana and Nari Nari Naduma Murari. Apart from crafting the story, Nandu has also written the screenplay and dialogues, ensuring a cohesive narrative filled with engaging moments and emotional depth. Making his directorial debut with this venture is Ramesh Bandreddi, who is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the romantic entertainer.

Adding further strength to the project is a highly skilled technical team. Music sensation Vijai Bulganin, known for delivering the chartbuster soundtrack of Baby, has been roped in to compose the music, making the film one of the most anticipated musical romances in recent times. Acclaimed cinematographer KV Guhan will handle the visuals, while experienced editor Karthika Srinivas will oversee the film’s editing. With a promising cast, an accomplished creative team, and an appealing love story at its core, Thella Kaagitham is shaping up to be an exciting addition to Telugu cinema.