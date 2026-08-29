Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Check Premiere Date, Time and Contestant Details

The wait for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 is almost over. The makers have officially announced the grand launch date of the popular reality show.

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 will premiere on September 6, 2026, at 7 PM. The new season will be telecast on Star Maa and streamed on JioHotstar. Nagarjuna Akkineni will once again return as the host.

This season comes with a special Dasavatharam concept, promising more drama, challenges, entertainment and surprises. The makers have already increased curiosity with a new promotional video.

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Contestants

The official contestant list is yet to be announced. However, several names are reportedly being considered for the show.

The rumoured celebrity contestants include Debjani Modak, Mukesh Gowda, Auto Ram Prasad, Potti Naresh, Nookaraju, Express Hari, Varshini, Pallavi Gowda and Tejaswini Gowda.

Other names doing the rounds include YouTuber Nandu, Kadali Satyanarayana, anchor Sudheer Reddy, Temper Vamsi, Eshwar Sai and Madhuri Rathod. These names are based on reports and have not all been officially confirmed by the makers.

Commoners May Get a Chance

Like the previous season, the makers are reportedly planning to include commoners in the new season. Bigg Boss Agnipariksha Season 2 is being conducted to select potential contestants.

Around 70 people reportedly participated, with 15 shortlisted. Around six of them could get a chance to enter the Bigg Boss house, while one or two contestants may reportedly enter later as wild cards.

With Nagarjuna returning as host and a mix of celebrities and commoners expected, Bigg Boss Telugu 10 is set to begin with plenty of excitement on September 6.