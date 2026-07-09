Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Which Celebrities Are Likely to Enter the House?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 is already creating a lot of excitement even before its grand premiere. Hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna, the popular reality show is expected to return with a fresh set of contestants, new tasks, and plenty of entertainment. While the makers are yet to announce the official contestant list, several names are currently making the rounds on social media.

According to reports, the rumoured contestants include Jyothi, Deepika Rangaraju, Uppal Balu, Kalyan, Pallavi Gowda, Express Hari, Tejaswini Gowda, Rocking Rakesh, Pandu Master, and Chandrahas. These celebrities come from different fields, including television, social media, comedy, dance, and films, making this season even more interesting.

The recently released promo has also increased fans' excitement. Nagarjuna is returning as the host for the milestone 10th season, and viewers are expecting several surprises, challenging tasks, and intense competition inside the Bigg Boss house.

It is important to note that the contestant names mentioned above are only based on rumours. The makers have not officially confirmed the final list, and there could be changes before the show premieres.

With anticipation growing every day, fans are eagerly waiting for the official announcement to find out which celebrities will finally enter the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 house.