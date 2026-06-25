Hyderabad Gears Up for Grand Bonalu Celebrations from July 16

The Telangana government is making extensive arrangements for the upcoming Bonalu festival, which will be celebrated across Hyderabad from July 16 to August 13. Bonalu is one of the most important festivals in Telangana and is dedicated to Goddess Mahankali.

The celebrations will begin at the Sri Jagadamba Mahankali Temple at Golconda Fort on July 16. The festival will then continue in different parts of Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts before concluding at the Sri Simhavahini Mahankali Temple in Lal Darwaza and Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Temple in Haribowli.

Endowments Minister Konda Surekha recently reviewed the preparations with officials from various departments. She directed all departments to work together to ensure smooth celebrations and provide better facilities for devotees.

The state government has allocated Rs 20 crore for this year's Bonalu festivities. The funds will be used to improve temple infrastructure, provide drinking water, sanitation facilities, medical camps, decorative lighting, floral decorations, CCTV surveillance, and proper queue management.

Authorities are also planning special traffic arrangements, additional bus services, medical teams, and enhanced security measures at temples that are expected to witness large crowds.

Bonalu is a major cultural and religious festival that reflects the traditions and heritage of Telangana. During the festival, devotees, especially women, offer food to Goddess Mahankali in beautifully decorated pots known as Bonam.

Every year, lakhs of devotees participate in the celebrations, making Bonalu one of the biggest festivals in the state. With elaborate arrangements in place, Hyderabad is preparing to host the festival on a grand scale this year.