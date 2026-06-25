Nirjala Ekadashi 2026: Date, Puja Timings and Significance

Nirjala Ekadashi is one of the most revered fasting days in Hinduism and is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Observed with great devotion by millions of devotees, the day is believed to bring spiritual growth, prosperity, and divine blessings. Among the 24 Ekadashis observed throughout the year, Nirjala Ekadashi holds a special place due to the strict nature of its fast.

This sacred occasion falls during the Shukla Paksha of the Jyeshtha month. In 2026, devotees will observe Nirjala Ekadashi on Thursday, June 25.

Nirjala Ekadashi 2026: Date and Timings

Nirjala Ekadashi Date: June 25, 2026 (Thursday)

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: June 24, 2026 – 6:12 PM

Ekadashi Tithi Ends: June 25, 2026 – 8:09 PM

Parana Time: June 26, 2026 – 5:25 AM to 8:13 AM

Dwadashi Ends: June 26, 2026 – 10:22 PM

Devotees observing the fast should break it during the prescribed Parana period on Dwadashi.

Importance of Nirjala Ekadashi

The word "Nirjala" means "without water." On this day, devotees traditionally observe a rigorous fast by abstaining from both food and water for the entire duration of the vrat. It is believed that observing Nirjala Ekadashi with sincerity grants the spiritual benefits of all Ekadashi fasts observed throughout the year.

The day is dedicated to worshipping Lord Vishnu and seeking his blessings for happiness, good health, peace, and liberation from past sins. Devotees spend the day in prayer, meditation, chanting, and reading sacred scriptures.

Nirjala Ekadashi Puja Vidhi

The rituals of Nirjala Ekadashi begin early in the morning and are performed with devotion and discipline.

Wake up during Brahma Muhurat and take a holy bath.

Offer water to the Sun God and seek blessings.

Clean the puja area and place an idol or image of Lord Vishnu.

Light a ghee lamp and incense sticks before the deity.

Adorn Lord Vishnu with flowers and offer sacred Tulsi leaves.

Apply sandalwood paste and offer fruits or homemade sweets.

Recite Vishnu mantras and devotional hymns throughout the day.

Observe the fast with dedication and break it during the Parana period on Dwadashi.

Popular Mantras for Nirjala Ekadashi

Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya

Achyutam Keshavam Krishna Damodaram Ram Narayanam Janaki Vallabham

Ram Ram Rameti Rame Raame Manorame Sahasranama Tatulyam Ram Naam Varanane

Hare Ram Hare Ram Ram Ram Hare Hare, Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare

Chanting these sacred mantras is believed to bring peace of mind, positive energy, and the blessings of Lord Vishnu.

Conclusion

Nirjala Ekadashi is a highly auspicious occasion that inspires devotees to practice devotion, self-discipline, and spiritual reflection. Observing the vrat with faith and following the prescribed rituals is believed to attract the grace of Lord Vishnu and lead to spiritual well-being. As Nirjala Ekadashi falls on June 25, 2026, devotees can prepare in advance to observe this sacred fast and participate in the holy celebrations.

Also read: Muharram Bank Holiday 2026: June 25 or 26?