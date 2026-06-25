Muharram Bank Holiday 2026: June 25 or 26?

As Muharram approaches, many customers are wondering whether banks will be open on June 25 or closed on June 26, 2026. Since Islamic festivals follow the lunar calendar, the exact date of observance can sometimes differ from one region to another, leading to confusion among the public.

Banks Expected to Function Normally on June 25

According to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar, June 25, 2026 (Thursday), is expected to be a regular working day for banks across the country. Unless state governments or local authorities announce any changes, customers should be able to access normal banking services on this day.

However, people are advised to stay updated with local notifications, as the final observance of Muharram may vary depending on moon-sighting traditions in certain regions.

Muharram Bank Holiday Scheduled for June 26

The RBI's state-wise holiday list currently marks June 26, 2026 (Friday), as a bank holiday for Muharram in several states and major cities.

Bank branches are likely to remain closed in cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, New Delhi, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Raipur, Vijayawada, Jammu, Srinagar, Bhopal, Nagpur, Kanpur, Belapur, Agartala and Aizawl.

Customers who need to visit a branch for services like cheque deposits, account-related work or cash transactions should consider completing their tasks before the holiday.

Three Consecutive Days of Branch Closures

For many customers, the Muharram holiday may result in an extended break from branch banking services.

June 26 is expected to be a holiday for Muharram, followed by the fourth Saturday on June 27 and the regular Sunday holiday on June 28. This means several bank branches could remain closed for three straight days.

Despite branch closures, digital services such as UPI payments, internet banking, mobile banking apps and ATM facilities are expected to remain available without interruption.

Importance of Muharram

Muharram marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year and is considered one of the most sacred months in Islam.

The 10th day of Muharram, known as Ashura, carries deep religious significance. It is especially important for Shia Muslims, who observe the day in memory of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, who was martyred in the Battle of Karbala.

The occasion is observed through prayers, religious gatherings and remembrance ceremonies. Many states in India declare a public holiday, leading to the closure of banks, government offices and educational institutions.

Should Customers Plan a Bank Visit Today?

Based on the current RBI holiday schedule, bank branches are expected to operate normally on June 25, while June 26 is likely to be observed as the Muharram holiday in most states.

Customers with urgent banking needs should complete their branch-related work before the holiday period begins and verify local holiday schedules with their respective banks for any last-minute updates.

Also read: June 26 to 29 Stock Market Holidays: Here's why!