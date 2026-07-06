Can Nagabandham, Rao Bahadur and Alpha Pass the Monday Box Office Test?

Three major films released in theatres last Friday – Nagabandham, Rao Bahadur, and the Hindi spy thriller Alpha. All three movies created good excitement before release, but none has become a clear winner at the box office after the opening weekend.

Nagabandham, made on a reported budget of over ₹100 crore, opened with high expectations. While the film has received mixed reviews from audiences, its ticket sales have been better than Rao Bahadur so far.

On the other hand, Rao Bahadur, starring Satya Dev, has earned praise for its performances, story, and technical quality. The film is also getting positive word-of-mouth on social media. However, this appreciation has not yet translated into strong box office collections.

Meanwhile, Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, had a decent opening weekend but has not met the high expectations for a big-budget YRF Spy Universe film. Some viewers have called it one of the weaker entries in the franchise, affecting its overall performance.

Now, all eyes are on Monday's collections. The weekday performance will play a crucial role in deciding whether these films can continue attracting audiences. With several new releases arriving this Friday, the three movies have only a short time to improve their box office performance before facing fresh competition.