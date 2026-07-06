Hyderabad's Fasiha Nauman Chases Miss Universe 2026 Dream

Hyderabad's Fasiha Nauman is all set to compete at the Miss Universe India 2026 pageant after being crowned Miss Universe Andhra Pradesh 2026. A model, influencer, and MBA graduate, Fasiha is now preparing to represent her state on the national stage later this month.

The Miss Universe India 2026 competition will be held from July 19 to August 23, with the grand finale taking place in New Delhi. The winner will earn the opportunity to represent India at the Miss Universe 2026 pageant.

From Miss India Finalist to Miss Universe Andhra Pradesh

Fasiha first stepped into the pageant world in 2018, when she finished among the Top 10 finalists at Femina Miss India Telangana. Although she did not win the title, she continued to focus on her education and completed her MBA while keeping her dream alive.

Her modeling career also grew over the years. She worked with well-known fashion designers including Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Jayanti Reddy, Raw Mango, Shravan Kumar, Bhavna Rao, and Neeru's. She also appeared in campaigns for several popular brands.

Motherhood Inspired Her Comeback

In 2024, Fasiha got married and became a mother. Around the same time, the Miss Universe competition allowed married women and mothers to participate, giving her another chance to chase her dream.

Just three months after giving birth, she returned to the pageant stage. Although she did not win immediately, she continued working hard and was eventually crowned Miss Universe Andhra Pradesh 2026.

Balancing Family and Pageant Preparation

Fasiha says balancing motherhood with pageant training has been the biggest challenge of her journey.

She has been managing fitness, grooming, travel, and preparation while taking care of her seven-month-old son. According to her, every challenge has made her stronger and motivated her to become an inspiration for other women.

Representing Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh

Although she lives in Hyderabad, Fasiha says representing Andhra Pradesh is a matter of pride. She hopes to showcase the culture, diversity, and strength of the people while competing at the national level.

She believes that pageants are not just about beauty but also about confidence, leadership, and creating a positive impact in society.

Preparing for Miss Universe India 2026

As the national competition approaches, Fasiha is focusing on every aspect of her preparation, including runway training, communication skills, fitness, personality development, mental well-being, and current affairs.

She hopes her life experiences, resilience, and authenticity will help her stand out among the contestants.

A Dream Beyond the Crown

If she gets the opportunity to represent India at the international level, Fasiha wants to showcase the country's diversity, culture, and the strength of Indian women.

Through her social initiative Project Udaan, she encourages women and young girls to pursue education, financial independence, and self-confidence.

The 75th Miss Universe pageant is scheduled to be held in Puerto Rico in November 2026, where contestants from around the world will compete for the prestigious crown.

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