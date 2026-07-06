Sign Laban Makes Hyderabad Debut, Heroine Rashi Singh Launches Egyptian Desert

Sign Laban, India's first Egyptian dessert brand, made a grand entry into Hyderabad by inaugurating three outlets simultaneously at Begumpet, Lakdikapul, and Malakpet, marking a significant milestone for the brand. The grand launch ceremony was inaugurated by actress Rashi Singh, who cut the ribbon and officially opened the outlets.

Speaking on the occasion, Rashi Singh said, "I am delighted that Sign Laban, a globally recognized Egyptian dessert brand, has now arrived in Hyderabad. The people of Hyderabad have always been eager to explore new culinary experiences, and I am confident these unique desserts will be loved by everyone. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Sign Laban team and wish the brand tremendous success in Hyderabad."

Brand founders Risiyas, Hashim, and Rishad shared that Sign Laban was first launched in Kerala two years ago. Driven by its premium quality, authentic flavors, and innovative dessert offerings, the brand has expanded rapidly and now operates 64 outlets across India. They expressed their excitement about entering the Hyderabad market and said they are confident that the city's food enthusiasts will warmly embrace their authentic Egyptian desserts.

Hyderabad City Partners Ganga Viraj and Ganga Dheeraj said, "We are proud to bring India's first Egyptian dessert brand to Hyderabad. By launching three outlets simultaneously in Begumpet, Lakdikapul, and Malakpet, we are offering the people of Hyderabad an international dessert experience. We also plan to expand Sign Laban to several more locations across the city in the near future."

The grand inauguration witnessed the presence of prominent personalities, food bloggers, dessert enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and invited guests from across the city. The Arshlink Strategics team welcomed all attendees with a specially curated high-tea experience featuring a wide variety of authentic Egyptian sweets, signature desserts, and premium delicacies. Guests enjoyed tasting the unique desserts and appreciated their rich flavors, distinctive textures, and authentic Egyptian recipes.

Speaking during the launch, the organizers said, "We are proud to introduce Hyderabad to the traditional and premium dessert heritage of Egypt. Through Sign Laban, we are bringing several unique desserts that many people in the city have never experienced before. Our outlets are designed to become the perfect destination where families and friends can gather and enjoy world-class international desserts in a warm and welcoming ambience."

With its successful launch, Sign Laban aims to redefine Hyderabad's dessert culture by introducing authentic Egyptian flavors and creating a new destination for dessert lovers across the city.