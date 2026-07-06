July 7 Stock Market Holiday or Not?

Investors planning to trade on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, can continue with their investment and trading activities as usual. The Indian stock market will remain open on July 7, as it is a regular working day with no scheduled market holiday.

Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will operate according to their normal trading schedule. Since there are no national holidays, religious festivals, or special occasions falling on July 7, trading will continue without any interruption.

Is July 7 a Stock Market Holiday?

No. July 7, 2026, is not a stock market holiday in India.

The NSE and BSE have not declared any trading holiday for the day. Investors can trade in equities, futures and options, currency derivatives, and other market segments during regular market hours.

Why Is the Stock Market Open on July 7?

Stock market holidays in India are announced in advance by the stock exchanges and are generally observed on major national holidays, important religious festivals, or officially notified occasions.

Since July 7 is a normal working day and does not coincide with any such event, both exchanges will remain fully operational.

NSE and BSE Trading Timings

The Indian stock market will follow its regular trading schedule:

Pre-open session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM

Regular market session: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

Trading will continue normally across all major market segments, including:

Equity

Equity Derivatives

Currency Derivatives

Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB)

Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR)

What Should Investors Know?

Since the market is open, investors can:

Buy and sell shares during normal trading hours.

Trade in futures and options.

Monitor market movements and corporate announcements.

Execute investment and trading strategies without interruption.

Participate in all available exchange segments.

Conclusion

There is no stock market holiday on July 7, 2026. As the day is a regular working day with no festival or special occasion, both the NSE and BSE will remain open for trading. Investors can carry out all market-related activities according to the usual trading schedule.

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