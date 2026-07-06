Pritam and Pedro Review: A Fun Crime Comedy Thriller

OTT platforms continue to bring fresh movies and web series every week, including several dubbed titles for Telugu audiences. One of the latest additions is Pritam and Pedro, a crime comedy thriller that is now available in Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar. With an entertaining mix of suspense, comedy, hacking, and emotional moments, the series has been receiving positive responses from viewers.

Story

The story follows Pritam, a vacuum cleaner salesman who lives with his grandfather in Goa. One day, he visits a police station to file a complaint after his grandfather's beloved tape recorder is stolen.

At the same police station, Pedro, a Crime Branch officer, is investigating an ATM theft. Due to unexpected circumstances, Pritam ends up helping Pedro with the investigation.

Things become even more complicated when the son of a Union Minister is kidnapped. Pedro asks Pritam to assist him with the high-profile case, promising to help recover the stolen tape recorder in return.

As the investigation progresses, viewers are introduced to Martin, a skilled hacker with an important role in the mystery. The series slowly reveals the truth behind the kidnapping, Pedro's painful past, Pritam's hidden story, and Martin's connection to the case.

Review

Pritam and Pedro successfully blends crime, comedy, and thriller elements into an engaging six-episode series. The story is created by renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who also serves as one of the producers. His signature storytelling style is clearly visible throughout the series.

While the first two episodes move at a slightly slower pace, the remaining episodes become much more exciting with several twists and unexpected developments.

One of the biggest highlights is the hacking angle. The cybercrime sequences are presented in an interesting way, making viewers think twice about mobile phone security and online privacy. The series also explores how hackers can misuse technology and how easily personal information can be compromised.

Another important aspect is its message about online dangers faced by young people. Without becoming preachy, the show highlights issues such as dangerous online games, cyber addiction, and the importance of parental awareness.

Performances

Veer Hirani makes his acting debut as Pritam and delivers a decent performance despite being a newcomer.

Arshad Warsi shines as the witty and determined police officer Pedro, balancing comedy and emotion perfectly.

Vikrant Massey has limited screen time as hacker Martin but leaves a strong impression with his performance.

The supporting cast also contributes well to the story.

Final Verdict

With six episodes and a total runtime of around three and a half hours, Pritam and Pedro offer an entertaining mix of mystery, comedy, cybercrime, and emotional drama. The Telugu dubbing is well done, making it enjoyable for regional audiences as well.

The final episode also hints at a second season, which is expected to revolve around a massive Rs 100 crore bank robbery. Special cameo appearances by Virender Sehwag and Sanjay Dutt in the finale add extra entertainment.

If you're looking for a light-hearted crime thriller with plenty of twists this weekend, Pritam and Pedro is a good choice to add to your watchlist.

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