Gold and Silver Prices Fall Today, July 6: Check City-Wise Rates

Gold prices in India witnessed a slight decline on July 6, 2026, after gaining in the previous few sessions. Silver prices also dropped, with the price of silver falling to around ₹2.45 lakh per kg in major bullion markets. The fall comes as investors booked profits despite supportive global economic signals. The price of 24-carat gold in most cities is around ₹1,46,000 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is priced at about ₹1,34,780 per 10 grams. Silver prices are around ₹2,60,000 per kg in cities such as Chennai and Hyderabad, while they are around ₹2,45,000 per kg in several other major cities.

Gold Prices Today - July 6, 2026:

Hyderabad

24K Gold – ₹1,46,720

22K Gold – ₹1,34,490

Vijayawada

24K Gold – ₹1,46,720

22K Gold – ₹1,34,490

Visakhapatnam

24K Gold – ₹1,46,720

22K Gold – ₹1,34,490

Delhi

24K Gold – ₹1,46,780

22K Gold – ₹1,34,640

Mumbai

24K Gold – ₹1,46,720

22K Gold – ₹1,34,490

Chennai

24K Gold – ₹1,49,450

22K Gold – ₹1,36,990

Bengaluru

24K Gold – ₹1,46,720

22K Gold – ₹1,34,490

Kolkata

24K Gold – ₹1,46,720

22K Gold – ₹1,34,490

Silver Prices Today - July 6, 2026:

Hyderabad

Silver – ₹2,59,900

Vijayawada

Silver – ₹2,59,900

Visakhapatnam

Silver – ₹2,59,900

Delhi

Silver – ₹2,45,000

Mumbai

Silver – ₹2,45,000

Chennai

Silver – ₹2,59,900

Bengaluru

Silver – ₹2,45,000

Kolkata