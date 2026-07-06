Gold and Silver Prices Fall Today, July 6: Check City-Wise Rates

Jul 06, 2026, 11:56 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold prices in India witnessed a slight decline on July 6, 2026, after gaining in the previous few sessions. Silver prices also dropped, with the price of silver falling to around ₹2.45 lakh per kg in major bullion markets. The fall comes as investors booked profits despite supportive global economic signals. The price of 24-carat gold in most cities is around ₹1,46,000 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is priced at about ₹1,34,780 per 10 grams. Silver prices are around ₹2,60,000 per kg in cities such as Chennai and Hyderabad, while they are around ₹2,45,000 per kg in several other major cities.

Gold Prices Today - July 6, 2026:

Hyderabad

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,46,720
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,34,490

Vijayawada

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,46,720
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,34,490

Visakhapatnam

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,46,720
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,34,490

Delhi

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,46,780
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,34,640

Mumbai

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,46,720
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,34,490

Chennai

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,49,450
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,36,990

Bengaluru

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,46,720
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,34,490

Kolkata

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,46,720
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,34,490

Silver Prices Today - July 6, 2026:

Hyderabad

  • Silver – ₹2,59,900

Vijayawada

  • Silver – ₹2,59,900

Visakhapatnam

  • Silver – ₹2,59,900

Delhi

  • Silver – ₹2,45,000

Mumbai

  • Silver – ₹2,45,000

Chennai

  • Silver – ₹2,59,900

Bengaluru

  • Silver – ₹2,45,000

Kolkata

  • Silver – ₹2,45,000

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