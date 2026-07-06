Gold and Silver Prices Fall Today, July 6: Check City-Wise Rates
Gold prices in India witnessed a slight decline on July 6, 2026, after gaining in the previous few sessions. Silver prices also dropped, with the price of silver falling to around ₹2.45 lakh per kg in major bullion markets. The fall comes as investors booked profits despite supportive global economic signals. The price of 24-carat gold in most cities is around ₹1,46,000 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is priced at about ₹1,34,780 per 10 grams. Silver prices are around ₹2,60,000 per kg in cities such as Chennai and Hyderabad, while they are around ₹2,45,000 per kg in several other major cities.
Gold Prices Today - July 6, 2026:
Hyderabad
- 24K Gold – ₹1,46,720
- 22K Gold – ₹1,34,490
Vijayawada
- 24K Gold – ₹1,46,720
- 22K Gold – ₹1,34,490
Visakhapatnam
- 24K Gold – ₹1,46,720
- 22K Gold – ₹1,34,490
Delhi
- 24K Gold – ₹1,46,780
- 22K Gold – ₹1,34,640
Mumbai
- 24K Gold – ₹1,46,720
- 22K Gold – ₹1,34,490
Chennai
- 24K Gold – ₹1,49,450
- 22K Gold – ₹1,36,990
Bengaluru
- 24K Gold – ₹1,46,720
- 22K Gold – ₹1,34,490
Kolkata
- 24K Gold – ₹1,46,720
- 22K Gold – ₹1,34,490
Silver Prices Today - July 6, 2026:
Hyderabad
- Silver – ₹2,59,900
Vijayawada
- Silver – ₹2,59,900
Visakhapatnam
- Silver – ₹2,59,900
Delhi
- Silver – ₹2,45,000
Mumbai
- Silver – ₹2,45,000
Chennai
- Silver – ₹2,59,900
Bengaluru
- Silver – ₹2,45,000
Kolkata
- Silver – ₹2,45,000