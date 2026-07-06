OTT Releases this week, July 6-12 : Peddi, Sing Geetham and More
A new week has arrived with plenty of entertainment for movie lovers. The biggest theatrical release is Akhil Akkineni's Lenin, which marks the actor's return to the big screen after nearly three years. The film has generated decent expectations ahead of its release.
Along with Lenin, a few other Telugu films, dubbed movies, and Hindi releases are also set to hit theatres. OTT platforms are equally busy this week, with Peddi and Sing Geetham leading the list of digital premieres.
Theatrical Releases This Week
The following films are releasing in theatres:
- Lenin (Telugu) – Starring Akhil Akkineni
- Vasudeva Sutam (Telugu)
- Chandrappan (Telugu)
- I Nobody (Dubbed)
- Hrudayam Murali (Dubbed)
- Love O Love (Dubbed)
- Dhamaal 4 (Hindi)
Netflix Releases
- Sing Geetham (Telugu Movie) – July 8
- I Am Not Afraid (English Movie) – July 8
- Salcedo: Leather and Bogalo (English Series) – July 8
- Nothing to Lose (English Movie) – July 8
- Peddi (Telugu Movie) – July 9
- Little House on the Prairie (English Series) – July 9
- Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (Hindi Movie) – July 10
- Ikka (Telugu Dubbed Series) – July 10
- Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea (English Documentary) – July 10
- The Apartment Job (Korean Series) – July 11
- Susana and Elvira: No Plan B (Colombian Movie) – July 12
Disney+ Hotstar
- The Five Star Weekend (English Series) – July 10
Sony LIV
- Balti (Telugu Dubbed Movie) – July 10
Amazon Prime Video
- The Westies (English Series) – July 12
ZEE5
- Frame (Marathi Movie) – July 10
- Parimala and Co (Tamil Movie) – July 10
- Lionsgate Play
- The Sentinels (French Series) – July 10
Apple TV+
- Trying Season 5 (English Series) – July 8
Entertainment Packed Week
Whether you enjoy watching movies in theatres or prefer streaming from home, this week offers a wide variety of choices. From Akhil Akkineni's Lenin on the big screen to Peddi, Sing Geetham, and several international titles on OTT platforms, viewers have plenty of fresh content to enjoy.
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