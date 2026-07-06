OTT Releases this week, July 6-12 : Peddi, Sing Geetham and More

A new week has arrived with plenty of entertainment for movie lovers. The biggest theatrical release is Akhil Akkineni's Lenin, which marks the actor's return to the big screen after nearly three years. The film has generated decent expectations ahead of its release.

Along with Lenin, a few other Telugu films, dubbed movies, and Hindi releases are also set to hit theatres. OTT platforms are equally busy this week, with Peddi and Sing Geetham leading the list of digital premieres.

Theatrical Releases This Week

The following films are releasing in theatres:

Lenin (Telugu) – Starring Akhil Akkineni

Vasudeva Sutam (Telugu)

Chandrappan (Telugu)

I Nobody (Dubbed)

Hrudayam Murali (Dubbed)

Love O Love (Dubbed)

Dhamaal 4 (Hindi)

Netflix Releases

Sing Geetham (Telugu Movie) – July 8

I Am Not Afraid (English Movie) – July 8

Salcedo: Leather and Bogalo (English Series) – July 8

Nothing to Lose (English Movie) – July 8

Peddi (Telugu Movie) – July 9

Little House on the Prairie (English Series) – July 9

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (Hindi Movie) – July 10

Ikka (Telugu Dubbed Series) – July 10

Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea (English Documentary) – July 10

The Apartment Job (Korean Series) – July 11

Susana and Elvira: No Plan B (Colombian Movie) – July 12

Disney+ Hotstar

The Five Star Weekend (English Series) – July 10

Sony LIV

Balti (Telugu Dubbed Movie) – July 10

Amazon Prime Video

The Westies (English Series) – July 12

ZEE5

Frame (Marathi Movie) – July 10

Parimala and Co (Tamil Movie) – July 10

Lionsgate Play

The Sentinels (French Series) – July 10

Apple TV+

Trying Season 5 (English Series) – July 8

Entertainment Packed Week

Whether you enjoy watching movies in theatres or prefer streaming from home, this week offers a wide variety of choices. From Akhil Akkineni's Lenin on the big screen to Peddi, Sing Geetham, and several international titles on OTT platforms, viewers have plenty of fresh content to enjoy.

Also read: Allu Arjun's Sandhya Theatre Case Hearing Scheduled for Today