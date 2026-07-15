Why Did NTR Disown his own fan Association?

Speculation about Jr NTR's political future has been making headlines in recent weeks. Adding to the discussion, the actor's team has now issued another official clarification, stating that he has no association with an organisation that recently claimed to be carrying out public welfare activities in his name.

The statement comes as rumours about the actor's possible political entry continue to circulate.

NTR's Team Issues Official Clarification

On July 18, Jr NTR's office released a press note making it clear that the actor is not connected with the organisation promoting the "Ooru Vaada" initiative.

According to the statement, only Jr NTR or his officially authorised team can announce charitable activities, public events, or official communications on his behalf. It also requested fans and the public not to believe any information shared by unauthorised individuals or groups.

The statement stressed that any organisation claiming links with the actor without official approval should not be considered genuine.

Why Was Another Statement Released?

Some social media users questioned why NTR's office issued multiple clarifications regarding the same organisation. A section of fans argued that if the group was doing social service in the actor's name, there was no need to publicly distance himself from it.

However, others believe the clarification was necessary to avoid future complications.

Concerns Over Large Charity Claims

The organisation had reportedly announced plans to undertake charity work involving a fund of around ₹100 crore.

Such a large financial claim naturally raised concerns. If any group collects donations or conducts fundraising using a celebrity's name without permission, it could create legal and reputational problems if anything goes wrong.

Observers say that if donors were misled or financial irregularities occurred, questions could eventually be directed at the actor despite having no involvement.

Protecting Public Trust

Industry observers feel that issuing an official clarification is a preventive step to protect both fans and the actor's reputation. By clearly stating that only verified announcements should be trusted, the actor's team hopes to prevent confusion and discourage misuse of his name.

For now, Jr NTR has made it clear that any official social initiatives or public welfare activities connected to him will only be announced through his authorised channels.

Also read: Typhoid During the Rainy Season: Causes, Symptoms, and Prevention