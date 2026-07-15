Typhoid During the Rainy Season: Causes, Symptoms, and Prevention

Doctors advise people to be extra careful about their health during the monsoon season. Apart from mosquito-borne diseases, illnesses caused by contaminated food and water also increase significantly during this time. One such disease is typhoid fever. Eating street foods such as chaat, pani puri, cut fruits, or drinking contaminated water can greatly increase the risk of typhoid.

What Is Typhoid?

Typhoid is not just a common fever. It is a bacterial infection caused by Salmonella Typhi. The infection mainly spreads through contaminated food and drinking water. If not treated on time, it can affect the intestines, liver, and other parts of the body.

Many people mistake the early symptoms of typhoid for a normal viral fever and ignore them, which can allow the infection to become more severe.

Why Is the Risk Higher During the Monsoon?

During the rainy season, waterlogging and sewage contamination of drinking water are common in many areas. Eating unhygienic food from outside and not washing hands properly also increase the risk of infection.

According to doctors, children, older adults, pregnant women, and people with weak immune systems are more vulnerable to typhoid.

The following habits can increase the risk of infection:

Drinking unboiled or contaminated water

Eating food sold in unhygienic roadside stalls

Eating unwashed fruits and vegetables

Not washing hands properly after using the toilet or before eating and cooking

What Are the Symptoms?

A high fever is the most common symptom of typhoid.

Other symptoms include:

Headache

Body aches

Extreme weakness and fatigue

Loss of appetite

Abdominal pain

Constipation or diarrhea

Nausea and vomiting

In some cases, the fever may continue for several days. If left untreated, typhoid can lead to serious complications, including severe intestinal infections and damage to other organs. Therefore, a fever that lasts for several days should never be ignored or treated as a simple viral infection.

What Should You Do If You Get Typhoid?

If typhoid is diagnosed, doctors usually prescribe antibiotics. Along with medication, patients should:

Take adequate rest

Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated

Complete the full course of antibiotics as prescribed

Stopping medicines midway can cause the infection to return.

Although typhoid vaccines are available, doctors recommend continuing to follow proper hygiene practices even after vaccination.

How to Prevent Typhoid

Drink only boiled or clean, filtered water.

Eat freshly cooked food and avoid food that has been left uncovered for a long time.

Be careful about hygiene when eating outside.

Wash your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds after using the toilet and before cooking or eating.

Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly before consuming them.

Conclusion

Health experts advise that if you experience persistent fever, abdominal pain, extreme weakness, or fatigue, you should consult a doctor immediately. Early diagnosis and timely treatment can help prevent serious complications and ensure a faster recovery.