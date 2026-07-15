Back Pain Is Not Just an Ageing Problem: WHO

Many people believe that back pain is a natural part of getting older. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) says this is a common misconception. Back pain is now affecting people of all age groups, including younger adults, and has become one of the leading causes of disability across the world.

Millions of People Are Affected

According to the WHO, nearly 619 million people worldwide are currently living with back pain. The condition is no longer limited to elderly people. In fact, it is most common among people aged 50 to 55 years, when they are usually at the peak of their working lives.

Women are also more likely to experience back pain than men. Experts estimate that the number of people suffering from back pain could rise to 843 million by 2050 if current trends continue.

Why Does Back Pain Happen?

One surprising fact is that doctors cannot identify a specific medical cause in nearly 90% of back pain cases. This is known as non-specific back pain.

It is often linked to:

Muscle strain

Poor sitting or standing posture

Incorrect lifting techniques

Lack of physical activity

Only about 10% of cases are caused by serious medical conditions such as spinal disorders, slipped discs, infections, or cancer.

How Can You Prevent Back Pain?

The WHO recommends improving your daily lifestyle instead of relying only on medicines. Regular exercise and rehabilitation can help reduce pain and improve mobility.

Here are some simple ways to lower the risk of back pain:

Stay physically active every day.

Do light exercises, stretching, or yoga regularly.

Maintain a healthy body weight.

Sit and stand with proper posture.

Reduce stress through relaxation techniques or meditation.

Don't Ignore Back Pain

Health experts say that back pain should not be considered a normal part of ageing. Making small lifestyle changes early can help prevent long-term problems and improve your overall quality of life. If the pain continues for a long time or becomes severe, it is important to consult a healthcare professional for proper evaluation and treatment.

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