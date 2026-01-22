YS Jagan’s Sharp Attack on Chandrababu in Press Meet: Only Person Who Can Steal Credit on Earth

Andhra Pradesh Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a scathing attack on AP CM and TDP president Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of credit chori (credit theft), deception and complete neglect of farmers’ concerns, particularly on land-related issues.

Addressing the media, Jagan alleged that Chandrababu Naidu is “the only person on the planet capable of stealing credit,” remarking that even a chameleon would feel ashamed in comparison to the level of deception practiced by him. He accused the TDP chief of indulging in blatant misrepresentation while lacking even a basic intent to resolve farmers’ problems.

Jagan said Chandrababu never showed any interest in conducting a land re-survey during his long political career, including four terms as Chief Minister. He stated that the very idea of land re-survey struck him during his padayatra, after listening directly to the problems raised by farmers across the state.

According to Jagan, the comprehensive land re-survey was conceived as a solution to lakhs of long-pending land disputes. He alleged that before YSRCP came to power, the system lacked trained surveyors and modern technology required for accurate land surveys, despite the fact that the British had conducted land surveys more than a century ago.

Criticising Chandrababu further, Jagan said the former Chief Minister only knew how to register lands, even as recently as 2022, without addressing the deeper structural issues plaguing land records.

He pointed out that YSRCP had clearly promised a comprehensive land survey in its 2019 election manifesto and asserted that the government stood by its word by launching the land re-survey on December 21, 2020. Describing it as a historic initiative, Jagan said the exercise marked the beginning of a chapter “worthy of being written in golden letters.”

The former CM said the land survey was undertaken like a major public mission, ensuring transparency and minimising disputes. He claimed land records were reformed in a way that made them tamper-proof and that permanent ownership documents were issued to landowners.

Jagan added that the government provided land documents to farmers with the state acting as a guarantor. Advanced land passbooks with QR codes were issued to ensure easy access and authenticity of records.

Raising a direct challenge, Jagan questioned whether Chandrababu Naidu—despite serving four terms as Chief Minister and nearing 80 years of age — had ever conceived, witnessed or implemented such a comprehensive and transparent land reform initiative.

Concluding his remarks, Jagan asserted that every step taken under the comprehensive land survey has been officially recorded and said the reforms are permanent and cannot be erased by anyone.