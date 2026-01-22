Mowgli OTT Release: When and Where to Watch in Multiple Languages

Mowgli 2025, which hit theatres in December 2025 alongside Akhanda 2, failed to make an impact at the box office. The film marked the theatrical debut of director Sandeep Raj and featured Roshan Kanakala and Sakkshi Mhadolkar as the lead pair.

Despite its poor theatrical performance, the romantic action drama has found a digital home. The movie is currently streaming on ETV Win and Amazon Prime Video. In a recent update, the makers have expanded its digital reach by releasing the film in multiple languages. On Amazon Prime Video, Mowgli 2025 is now available in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, in addition to Telugu. It remains to be seen whether the film manages to connect with audiences across these new markets.

The film stars Bandi Saroj Kumar as the antagonist, with Harsha Chemudu, Krishna Bhagavan, Riya Suman, and others playing supporting roles. Backed by People Media Factory, Mowgli 2025 features music composed by Kaala Bhairava.