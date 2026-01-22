Four-Day Bank Holidays Alert in India: January 24 to 27 Closures

Bank customers across India have been advised to prepare for multiple consecutive bank closures this month, as several holidays and a nationwide strike may disrupt branch operations. Banking officials have warned that in-person services could be affected for four straight days, urging customers to complete important transactions in advance.

Banks Closed on January 24 and 25

Banks will remain closed on January 24, as it is the fourth Saturday of the month. According to standard banking rules, both public and private sector banks do not operate on the second and fourth Saturdays.

The closure will continue on January 25, which is a Sunday and a regular weekly holiday. With branches closed for two consecutive days, services such as cash deposits, cheque processing, and account-related queries will not be available at bank counters.

Republic Day Holiday on January 26

On January 26, banks will remain shut nationwide due to Republic Day, which is a national public holiday. Government offices and financial institutions will also be closed on this day. The extended closure may delay cheque clearances and settlement processes.

Bank Strike on January 27

Adding to the disruption, bank employees have called for a nationwide strike on January 27. If the strike proceeds as planned, banking services at branches may be further affected. Customers may face delays in routine banking activities and branch-based transactions.

Digital Services to Continue

Despite branch closures, officials have stated that ATMs, internet banking, and mobile banking services are expected to function normally. However, certain services that require branch visits may not be available during this period.

Advisory for Customers

Customers, especially senior citizens and those in rural areas, are advised to complete essential banking work in advance to avoid inconvenience. Planning ahead can help prevent delays in financial transactions during the extended closure period.

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