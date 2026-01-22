CBSE Board Exam 2026 Admit Card: When and How to Download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to issue the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination admit cards for 2026 shortly. Students appearing for the upcoming board exams will be able to access the hall ticket details through the board’s official platforms once released.

Expected Release Date of CBSE Hall Tickets 2026

As per past trends, the CBSE is likely to make the admit cards available in the first week of February 2026 for regular candidates. The download link will be activated on the official CBSE websites, including cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

While the digital copies are uploaded online, regular students will receive printed admit cards directly from their schools, as schools are responsible for downloading and distributing them.

CBSE Board Exam Dates 2026

The board has already announced the examination timeline for both classes. Students should plan their preparation according to the confirmed schedule:

CBSE Class 10 Board Exams: February 17 to March 11, 2026

CBSE Class 12 Board Exams: February 17 to April 10, 2026

Importance of CBSE Admit Card

The CBSE admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the board examinations. Students must carry it to the examination centre on every exam day. Entry will not be allowed without a valid hall ticket.

After collecting the admit card, students should carefully check that it bears the school stamp and the principal's signature, as these are required for verification at the exam centre.

Procedure for Regular Candidates

For students enrolled through schools, the admit cards will not be downloaded individually. Instead, school authorities will access the CBSE portal, print the admit cards, and distribute them to students. Candidates should contact their respective schools for updates regarding collection dates.

Admit Cards for Private Candidates

CBSE has already released the admit cards for private candidates through a separate online process. Candidates appearing privately must download their hall tickets themselves using the link provided on the official CBSE website and follow the instructions mentioned there.

Information Mentioned on CBSE Hall Ticket 2026

The admit card will contain essential details, including:

Student’s personal information

Subject-wise examination dates

Examination centre address

Reporting time

Important instructions to be followed on exam days

Students are advised to verify all details carefully and report any discrepancies to their school authorities immediately.

Advisory for Students

Candidates should keep track of official announcements and avoid relying on unofficial sources. Once the admit cards are issued, students are encouraged to store them safely and prepare all required documents well in advance of the examination dates.

Also read: AP Intermediate Exam Schedule 2026 Revised with Festival Holidays