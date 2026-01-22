Dhurandhar OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller

After enjoying a sensational run at the box office, Dhurandhar is now gearing up for its much-awaited digital premiere. Directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, the action blockbuster has remained a dominant force in theatres for weeks, and fans are eager to relive the experience from the comfort of their homes.

Dhurandhar OTT Release Date and Platform

According to a report by The Economic Times, Dhurandhar is set to make its OTT debut on Netflix from January 30, 2026. Despite its continued success on the big screen, the film’s arrival on streaming has been keenly anticipated, especially among audiences who want to revisit its high-octane action and gripping narrative.

About the Film

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar scripted box office history by crossing the ₹1,000 crore mark within just three weeks of its theatrical release. The film eventually emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film in India, further cementing its blockbuster status. With a runtime of 214 minutes, it also ranks among the longest Indian films ever made.

Ranveer Singh leads the film as Hamza Ali Mazari, an undercover operative tasked with infiltrating Pakistan’s underworld. The film boasts a powerful ensemble cast featuring Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, and Saumya Tandon, among others. Akshaye Khanna’s portrayal of the antagonist Rehman Dakait received particular acclaim, marking a strong comeback for the actor.

Adding to the excitement, the makers announced a sequel during the film’s closing moments, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Dhurandhar Part 2 Update

The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will see Ranveer Singh reprise his role as Hamza Ali Mazari. Akshaye Khanna is expected to appear in limited flashback portions, while reports suggest Vicky Kaushal will join the cast as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, reprising his character from Aditya Dhar’s Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Several key cast members, including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun, are also set to return. The sequel is slated for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026, and expectations are already running high following the unprecedented success of the first part.