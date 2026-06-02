Dhurandhar 2 OTT vs Peddi BO: Who Has the Edge?

As the IPL 2026 season draws to a close, the entertainment spotlight is shifting towards one of the most anticipated digital premieres of the year. Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster action thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge is finally making its way to OTT, with JioHotstar scheduling a grand digital premiere on June 4. The platform will stream the film’s much-publicized “Raw & Undekha” version, featuring additional footage and an exclusive pre-show event for fans.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has emerged as one of the biggest cinematic successes of 2026. The film has amassed over ₹1,148 crore at the Indian box office and crossed ₹1,800 crore globally during its historic theatrical run.

The timing of the OTT release is particularly significant. With IPL 2026 now over, audiences are expected to return to long-form entertainment content, giving Dhurandhar 2 a massive opportunity to dominate digital viewership charts. Industry observers believe the film’s arrival on OTT could become a major talking point across social media and streaming platforms during the first week of June.

Interestingly, the OTT debut of Dhurandhar 2 coincides with the theatrical rollout of Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports-themed social drama is heading into overseas premieres on June 3 ahead of its wider theatrical release.

While Peddi has generated considerable attention thanks to Ram Charan’s star power and the film’s emotional sports backdrop, the buzz surrounding the project remains mixed. Trade circles indicate that advance discussions and social media chatter have been divided, with audiences still waiting to see whether the film can translate curiosity into strong box-office numbers.

In contrast, Dhurandhar 2 enters the OTT space with the advantage of already being a proven blockbuster. The film’s massive theatrical success, strong fan following, and the promise of an uncut “Raw & Undekha” version have significantly raised anticipation among viewers.

The clash may not be a direct box-office versus box-office battle, but it is certainly a battle for audience attention. As Peddi attempts to make a strong start in theatres, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to dominate conversations online, potentially diverting a section of moviegoers toward home viewing.

For now, the edge appears to be firmly with Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster. Whether Peddi can overcome the digital storm created by Dhurandhar 2 and emerge as a theatrical winner remains the big question heading into the weekend.