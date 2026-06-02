Peddi: Budget, Pre-Release Business and Box Office Target

The moment Tollywood has been waiting for is finally here. Peddi is just hours away from hitting theatres, and the industry is pinning enormous hopes on Ram Charan’s much-awaited sports drama.

Ever since Chiranjeevi scored a Sankranti success with Mana Shankaravaraprasad earlier this year, Telugu cinema has struggled to produce a major box-office winner. While one or two films managed respectable collections, none emerged as a genuine blockbuster. As a result, all eyes are now firmly fixed on Peddi. But what are the expectations surrounding the film? How much did it cost, and what kind of box-office performance does it need to deliver?

A High-Stakes Project for Buchi Babu

Director Buchi Babu, who has only one feature film, Uppena, to his credit, has taken on the ambitious task of directing Peddi. When the project was first announced, industry circles were abuzz with rumours that the script had originally been narrated to Jr NTR before eventually reaching Ram Charan. However, during the film’s promotional campaign, Buchi Babu clarified that he had written the story specifically with Charan in mind, putting an end to the speculation.

Positive Buzz, But Audience Caution Remains

From the first glimpse to the recently released song Massa Massa, every promotional asset of Peddi has received an overwhelmingly positive response. The cast, technicians, director, cinematographer, and music team have all spoken highly of the film, raising expectations further.

Ram Charan himself has made bold claims, suggesting that Peddi surpasses even landmark films like Magadheera and RRR in terms of its impact. Such statements have naturally elevated fan expectations to a new level.

However, among the general audience, excitement appears more measured than explosive. Telugu moviegoers have become increasingly selective about theatrical outings in recent years. Star power alone is no longer enough to guarantee footfalls. Positive word-of-mouth will be crucial for Peddi to attract family audiences.

The timing of the release also presents a challenge. With schools reopening, many middle-class families are prioritizing spending on books, bags, and other educational necessities. Under such circumstances, only an exceptional audience response can drive large-scale theatrical attendance. Whether Peddi can generate that kind of momentum will become clear within hours of its release.

Tollywood’s Biggest Hope After a Dry Spell

The Telugu film industry itself is eagerly rooting for Peddi. The post-Sankranti period has been particularly difficult for theatres, with exhibitors and distributors facing a prolonged slump due to the lack of major box-office successes.

A blockbuster performance from Peddi could inject much-needed energy into the exhibition sector.

Speaking at the Vijayawada pre-release event, Buchi Babu revealed that the film was made on a staggering budget of approximately ₹350 crore. Industry estimates suggest that the theatrical business alone has crossed ₹200 crore. To emerge as a profitable venture for all stakeholders, the film may need to gross well over ₹500-600 crore worldwide.

Achieving such numbers will require not only strong support from Telugu audiences but also an outstanding reception in North India and other markets.

An Emotional Sports Drama With Mass Appeal

Set against a rural backdrop, Peddi is a sports drama that features Ram Charan in the role of a crossover athlete named Peddi. The character participates in multiple disciplines, including cricket, wrestling, and running.

Based on the trailer and the director’s comments, the film appears to rely more on powerful emotions than conventional mass-action moments. Music composer A. R. Rahman has already struck a chord with audiences through songs such as Chikiri Chikiri and Rai Rai Raara, both of which have become popular ahead of the release.

Coupled with the confidence audiences have in Buchi Babu’s storytelling abilities, these factors have made Peddi one of the most anticipated Telugu films of the year.

As Tollywood searches for its next major blockbuster, Peddi arrives carrying not just the expectations of fans but also the hopes of an industry eager for a box-office revival.