Peddi Gets Ticket Price Hike and 5 Shows in Telangana

Ahead of its grand theatrical release on June 4, Ram Charan's highly anticipated film Peddi has received a major boost from the Telangana government. The state government has officially permitted a hike in ticket prices and approved the screening of five shows per day across theatres.

As per the government order, a special premiere show has been allowed at 8 PM on June 3, a day before the film's official release. The maximum ticket price for the special premiere has been capped at ₹600.

In addition, theatres have been granted permission to increase ticket prices for a period of 10 days starting June 4. Single-screen theatres can charge an additional ₹100 per ticket, while multiplexes have been allowed to levy an extra ₹125 per ticket.

The Telangana government has also approved the screening of five shows per day, enabling exhibitors to accommodate the expected surge in audience demand for the film.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and featuring Ram Charan in the lead role, Peddi is one of the most awaited releases of the year. The combination of enhanced ticket pricing, special premieres, and additional shows is expected to significantly boost the film's opening-week collections in Telangana.