Rashmika’s Reply to a First Love Question Sparks Buzz

Actress Rashmika Mandanna grabbed attention during the trailer launch event of her upcoming film Cocktail 2 when she was asked about her “first love” by the media. Instead of talking about past relationships, Rashmika chose to focus on her present and gave a sweet response that quickly became the highlight of the event.

When asked about her first love, Rashmika said she was very happy with her current life and did not want to look back at the past. She smiled and stated that she was happy in the present, indirectly referring to Vijay Deverakonda. Her response received applause from fans and attendees at the event.

The event was attended by her co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. During the discussion, the actors shared their views on love and relationships. While Kriti spoke about how feelings can change over time, Shahid shared his thoughts on the importance of finding lasting love.

The trailer launch created a lot of buzz for Cocktail 2, which stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The film is directed by Homi Adajania and is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit film Cocktail.

Rashmika’s candid reply has since gone viral on social media, with fans praising her for keeping the focus on her present happiness rather than discussing her past. The actress continues to be one of the most talked-about stars as she prepares for the release of Cocktail 2.