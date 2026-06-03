Why Did Honey Rose Walk Out of Chiranjeevi - Bobby Film?

A casting development related to Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film with director Bobby has become the latest subject of discussion in Tollywood circles.

The ambitious entertainer, being bankrolled by KVN Productions, was reportedly in advanced talks with actress Honey Rose for a prominent character. Industry sources suggest that discussions had progressed smoothly, with the actress initially expressing keen interest in joining the project.

However, the situation appears to have changed unexpectedly.

According to reports, Honey Rose recently informed the production team that she would not be able to participate in the film. Sources further claim that she returned the signing amount that had been paid to her, bringing an abrupt end to her association with the project.

While the actress is said to have cited prior professional commitments and scheduling constraints as the primary reason behind her decision, the development has inevitably sparked curiosity within the industry.

After all, opportunities to share screen space with Chiranjeevi are considered highly coveted, particularly in a film carrying significant expectations and a large-scale production setup. As a result, her withdrawal has led to several theories making the rounds.

Though there is no official confirmation regarding any alternative reasons, film circles are abuzz with speculation that factors beyond mere date adjustments may have contributed to the decision. Some reports even hint at the possibility of external influence from a prominent industry figure, though such claims remain entirely unverified.

For now, neither the actress nor the makers have issued a detailed statement on the matter. With the production gearing up for its next phase, attention has now shifted to who will eventually step into the role that Honey Rose was reportedly set to play.

Until an official clarification emerges, the unexpected casting twist is likely to remain one of Tollywood's most talked-about behind-the-scenes developments.