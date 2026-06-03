Peddi Doubles Day 1 Count, Hits 1.56 Lakh BookMyShow Sales

Ram Charan’s upcoming sports action drama Peddi is continuing its strong run in advance bookings. The film has reportedly sold around 1.55 lakh tickets on BookMyShow within just 24 hours, showing massive interest from fans ahead of its release. The latest numbers are nearly double the ticket sales recorded on the first day of bookings.

The impressive response highlights the huge anticipation surrounding the film. Ever since bookings opened, fans have been rushing to reserve their seats, helping Peddi trend on major ticket-booking platforms. The film has also generated strong buzz on social media, with fans eagerly waiting for its release.

Apart from India, Peddi has also been performing exceptionally well in overseas markets. Earlier, the movie created records in North America by crossing major advance booking milestones within hours of sales opening, indicating strong global demand.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu in key roles, with music composed by A.R. Rahman. The movie is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 4, 2026.

With advance bookings rising rapidly and fan excitement reaching new heights, Peddi is shaping up to be one of the biggest Telugu releases of the year. Trade analysts are now watching closely to see whether the film can translate this booking momentum into a record-breaking opening at the box office.