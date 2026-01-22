Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Mints 4.2 Million USD in Overseas: Solid Run at Box Office

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, headlined by Chiranjeevi, continues its sensational run at the box office, registering blockbuster numbers not only across the Telugu states but also in international territories. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film has emerged as a major crowd-puller, reaffirming the Megastar’s enduring appeal worldwide.

The family entertainer has so far amassed an impressive $4.2 million from overseas markets, underlining Chiranjeevi’s unmatched box-office strength beyond domestic boundaries. North America stands out as the biggest contributor, with collections crossing $3.1 million, making it the film’s strongest international territory.

Trade circles note that Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu is now rapidly inching towards the coveted $5 million overseas milestone—a remarkable feat that highlights the film’s wide acceptance and the Megastar’s continued dominance even decades into his illustrious career.

The film stars Nayanthara as the female lead, while Venkatesh makes a special extended cameo. Supporting roles are played by Catherine Tresa, Zareena Wahab, Sachin Khedekar, and Harshavardhan, among others.

Produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela, the film’s music is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, adding to its festive appeal. With strong word of mouth and packed theatres overseas, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu continues its triumphant box-office march.