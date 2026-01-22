Panchayat Season 5 OTT Release: Date, Platform, Storyline and What to Expect

The much-loved Hindi web series Panchayat is set to make a grand return with its fifth and final season, bringing the journey of Phulera village to a heartfelt close. After winning audiences with its rooted storytelling, gentle humour and emotional depth, the series will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from February 2, 2026.

Since its debut, Panchayat has carved a special place in India’s OTT space by portraying rural life with authenticity and warmth, turning everyday moments into memorable stories.

📺 When and Where to Watch

OTT Release Date: February 2, 2026

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Availability: India and select international markets where Prime Video is available

📖 Plot Overview: What Season 5 Is About

At the heart of Panchayat is Abhishek Tripathi, played by Jitendra Kumar—a city-bred engineering graduate who lands a government job as the secretary of a gram panchayat in the fictional village of Phulera after failing to secure a better opportunity.

Season 5 takes the story forward as Abhishek and the villagers navigate new aspirations, unresolved conflicts and changing personal equations. While earlier seasons focused on his struggle to adapt to rural life, the final chapter delves deeper into emotional growth, relationships and the bittersweet realities of change—both for Abhishek and the people of Phulera.

🌾 Why Season 5 Matters

The concluding season promises a more layered and emotional narrative, tying together long-running character arcs while staying true to the show’s trademark simplicity and humour. Fans can expect meaningful resolutions, relatable dilemmas and moments that reflect why Panchayat remains one of India’s most cherished web series.

As the curtains prepare to fall, Season 5 aims to deliver a warm, thoughtful and satisfying farewell to a world viewers have grown deeply attached to.