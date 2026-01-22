JEE Main 2026 Paper Leak Claims False, Says NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has firmly dismissed claims circulating on social media about a paper leak in JEE Main 2026 Session 1, calling them false and misleading. The clarification was issued on the same day the first session of the examination commenced.

According to NTA officials, several posts and advertisements on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) have been spreading incorrect information about the availability of leaked question papers. The agency has urged candidates not to trust such messages.

NTA Cautions Aspirants Against Fraudulent Claims

In its official statement, the NTA warned that these rumours are deliberately created to mislead students and extract money or sensitive personal details. The agency noted that candidates who engage with such claims may face financial loss or fall victim to identity misuse.

The testing body has advised all aspirants to refer only to official NTA websites and authorised announcements for accurate and verified updates related to the examination.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Exam Schedule

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examinations are being conducted from January 21 to January 29, with two shifts scheduled each day:

Morning Shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Afternoon Shift: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

The first day of the examination was held smoothly across centres, with no official report of irregularities.

Day 1 Exam Analysis: Mathematics Found Most Challenging

Based on feedback from candidates, Mathematics emerged as the most difficult section in the Day 1 paper. A large number of questions were drawn from Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry, requiring strong spatial reasoning and extended calculations, which made time management difficult.

The Physics section was rated as moderately difficult, with questions largely focused on Modern Physics and Wave Motion. These problems tested conceptual clarity rather than complex numerical methods.

Chemistry was considered the easiest and most scoring section. Most questions came from Physical Chemistry, along with limited coverage of Organic Chemistry. The paper included direct, formula-based questions that were manageable for well-prepared students.

Admit Cards for Upcoming Exam Dates

The NTA is expected to release admit cards for the January 28 and January 29 examinations shortly. Candidates appearing on these dates should keep their application number and login credentials ready to download their hall tickets.

Students have been reminded that carrying a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID is mandatory. Entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without these documents.

Advisory to Candidates

The NTA has reiterated its appeal to candidates to stay alert and avoid unverified sources. Any updates related to the examination will be shared only through official channels.

Candidates are advised to focus on preparation and avoid distractions caused by false information circulating online.

Also read: AP Intermediate Exam Schedule 2026 Revised with Festival Holidays