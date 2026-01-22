Gold and Silver Prices in India Today, January 22, 2026: Check Rates in Major Cities

Gold and silver prices edged lower across major Indian cities on Thursday, January 22, 2026, as global cues weighed on precious metals. The decline followed US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the threat of imposing tariffs on European nations, along with his statement that a “framework of a future deal” concerning Greenland had been agreed upon. The easing of geopolitical tension reduced safe-haven demand, putting pressure on bullion prices.

According to the India Bullions website, gold is currently trading at ₹1,53,810 per 10 grams, while silver is priced at ₹3,17,230 per kilogram.

Gold Prices Today Across Major Cities

In Mumbai, India’s financial hub, 24-carat gold is retailing at around ₹1,53,530 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows closely with prices at ₹1,53,330, both staying slightly above rates seen in the national capital.

In Delhi, gold is currently priced at ₹1,53,270 per 10 grams.

Southern cities continue to record the highest gold prices in the country. Chennai leads the chart at ₹1,53,980, while Hyderabad and Bengaluru are trading at ₹1,53,780 and ₹1,53,660, respectively, widening the gap between southern markets and northern cities.

City-Wise Gold Rates (per 10 grams)

Mumbai: ₹1,53,530

Delhi: ₹1,53,270

Bengaluru: ₹1,53,660

Chennai: ₹1,53,980

Hyderabad: ₹1,53,780

Kolkata: ₹1,53,330

Silver Prices Today, January 22:

Silver prices also softened, though the metal continues to trade at elevated levels. The national average stands at ₹3,17,230 per kilogram.

In Mumbai, silver is priced at ₹3,16,660, while Delhi records a slightly lower rate of ₹3,16,110 per kilogram. Southern cities once again lead the price chart, with Chennai trading at ₹3,17,580 and Hyderabad at ₹3,17,160, driven by strong regional demand and tax variations.

International Market Trends

According to Bloomberg, gold fell by as much as 1.1% in early global trading, retreating after three consecutive sessions of gains that pushed prices to a record high of over $4,888 an ounce on Wednesday. Silver also declined sharply, slipping 2.1% to $91.13 an ounce.

Despite the day’s correction, gold prices have surged more than 70% over the past year, repeatedly setting new records. Continued global political uncertainty, along with renewed criticism of the US Federal Reserve by the Trump administration, has weakened confidence in the US dollar, sustaining long-term demand for precious metals.