AP Intermediate Exam Schedule 2026 Revised with Festival Holidays

The Andhra Pradesh government has introduced minor revisions to the Intermediate Public Examination schedule to ensure that students do not face difficulties during major religious festivals. The decision was taken as important occasions such as Holi and Ramzan fall during the originally planned examination period.

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has officially released the revised examination dates, adjusting a few papers that were earlier scheduled on festival days, which led to the holidays.

Exams Rescheduled to Avoid Festival Days

As per the earlier timetable, some Intermediate examinations were set to be conducted on days coinciding with key festivals. This led to concerns among students and parents, who feared added pressure during important religious and family occasions.

After reviewing these concerns, the state government held discussions with education department officials and approved date changes for select examinations after declaring the holidays. Papers that were earlier scheduled on Holi and Ramzan have now been shifted to alternative dates, allowing students to observe these festivals without academic stress.

Revised Schedule and Exam Duration

According to the updated timetable, the Intermediate examinations will now begin in the last week of February and continue until mid-March. Separate schedules have been prepared for first-year and second-year Intermediate students.

Language papers, along with core subjects such as Science, Mathematics, and Commerce, have been strategically placed on non-festival days, ensuring adequate breaks and holidays between examinations where festivals occur.

Relief for Students and Families

The revised schedule offers much-needed relief to students by providing festival holidays during the examination period. The government acknowledged that participating in family and religious activities during major festivals is important for students’ emotional well-being.

By avoiding exams on these days, students can celebrate festivals peacefully and return to their studies with better focus and reduced mental pressure.

No Change in Hall Tickets or Exam Centres

Officials from the Intermediate Education Board clarified that only the examination dates have been modified. There are no changes to hall tickets, exam centres, or examination procedures.

Students have been advised to continue their preparation according to the newly released timetable and plan their revision keeping the festival breaks in mind.

Advisory for Students

Education authorities have urged students to carefully review the revised exam schedule and make effective use of the holidays that fall between examinations. With proper planning, these breaks can help students manage stress and improve performance.

The government’s move has been widely welcomed as a student-friendly decision, ensuring that academic responsibilities and cultural traditions remain balanced during the examination period.

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